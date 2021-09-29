Tampa Bay Rays clinch best record in the American League

The team will now have a home-field advantage during the American League divisional and championship series.

HOUSTON, Texas — The regular season accolades keep rolling in for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Days after clinching the American League East division and their third straight playoff berth, the team has just secured the best record in the American League.

The Rays beat the Astros on Wednesday 7-0 — Houston was the only team that threatened their spot at the top of the league.

With Wednesday's win, the Rays have secured a home-field advantage for the American League divisional and championship series. They will face the winner of the single-game Wild Card series on Thursday, Oct. 7.