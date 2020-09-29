Tampa Bay Rays face Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of AL Wild Card round

The 2020 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday after an unprecedented season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays opened the pandemic-delayed season a little over two months ago, there was little to indicate the AL East rivals might meet again to begin the playoffs.

While the Rays launched the truncated 60-game schedule with expectations of making a strong bid for their first division title in a decade, the Blue Jays generally were viewed as an immensely talented young team still years away from postseason contention.

Tampa Bay didn’t disappoint, shrugging off a slow start to go a league-best 40-20 and claim the No. 1 seed. The Blue Jays are the No. 8 seed but say they aren't intimidated by facing the top seed.

The Rays and Blue Jays meet Tuesday to begin the American League playoffs with a best-of-three-of-three series at Tropicana Field. Tuesday's game begins at 5 p.m.

The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .641.

The Blue Jays are 22-18 in division play. Toronto has slugged .441 this season. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with a .579 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

INJURIES:

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Brett Phillips: (right hamstring), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Manuel Margot: (soreness), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

