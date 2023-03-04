Rays 4-0 for 1st time, Rasmussen beats Nationals 6-2

Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 27-5 in four games so far this season.

WASHINGTON — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 6-2 Monday night for the first 4-0 start in team history.

Isaac Paredes had a homer and a single for the Rays, who have outscored opponents 27-5 in four games. Raley had his first big league multihomer game.

Rasmussen (1-0) allowed two singles and didn't walk a batter while striking out seven. He threw 50 of 66 pitches for strikes.

Trevor Williams (0-1), signed as a free agent after pitching for the Mets last season, allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits over five innings in his Nationals debut.

Jeimer Candelario homered and Dominic Smith had two hits for Washington.

Washington went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and is 2 for 23 over four games.

Williams his first two batters before Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single and Raley homered on the next pitch.

Francisco Mejía hit a sacrifice fly in the second after a pair of infield singles, and Paredes led off the fourth with a home run.

Candelario reached on second baseman Brandon Lowe's fielding error starting the seventh and scred on Lane Thomas' groundout.

Raley added a solo homer off Mason Thompson in the eighth.

