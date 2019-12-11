SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Tampa Bay Rays Senior Vice President and General Manager received a special honor after being named the Major League Baseball's Executive of the Year for 2019.

Erik Neander was announced as the winner at the annual General Managers' Meeting in Arizona Monday evening. 30 clubs, each of which had one vote, gave him the honors.

Brian Cashman with the New York Yankees was the runner-up and Billy Beana with the Oakland Athletics and Derek Falvey of the Minnesota Twins tied for third.

Tampa Bay Rays finished with a 96-66 record, which was the seventh best of the MLB. This is a six win improvement from the 2018 season.

The Astros defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 to end a competitive American League Division Series in Houston back in October.

The Rays used 30 pitchers in five games, setting an all-time ALDS record. It wasn't enough to clinch the series. A new rule change MLB won't allow this to happen in future seasons. Pitchers will have to face at least three batters or end a half-inning in the 2020 season. The only exception would be if a pitcher is injured.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays and Walmart go tit-for-tat on Twitter

RELATED: Former Rays manager Joe Maddon agrees to 3-year deal with the Angels

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays prospective pitcher posts birthday wish for dead wife

RELATED: Astros end Rays season, defeating Tampa Bay 6-1 in Houston

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter