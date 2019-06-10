HOUSTON — The Houston Astros lead the Tampa Bay Rays two games to zero in their best-of-five American League Division Series after winning 3-1 Saturday night on their home turf.

The Rays will host the Astros on Monday in St. Petersburg. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET and air on the MLB Network.

Rays star pitcher and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell started strong for Tampa Bay – only allowing four hits and an earned run before he was pulled out in the fourth inning following Astros third baseman Alex Bregman’s home run.

A moment in the fifth inning captured the internet’s attention when a ball bounced off a ballboy’s stool after being hit by Houston catcher Martín Maldonado. It then rolled directly toward Rays left fielder Austin Meadows, ultimately leading to a scoreless inning and setting off a social media frenzy.

The Astros picked up their second run in the seventh inning when first baseman Yuli Gurriel hustled home on a single by Maldonado.

Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole deserves a shout-out for his historic performance on behalf of Houston. He had 15 strikeouts Saturday night, which is a new franchise record for a single postseason game. Cole left the field to a standing ovation.

Houston picked up a third run in the eighth inning. The Rays picked up their only run in the ninth.

