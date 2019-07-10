ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are hosting the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Leading two games to zero in the best-of-five American League Division Series after beating the Rays Saturday night in Houston, the Astros are now just one win away from reaching the American League Championship Series for the third straight year.

2:31 p.m.

First baseman Ji-Man Choi adds to the Rays' lead with a third-inning solo shot to right field.

1:57 p.m.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hits a three-run home run. The Rays now lead 3-1.

1:16 p.m.

Astros second baseman José Altuve puts Houston on the scoreboard with an early home run in the first inning. Since 2017, he's had 10 home runs in postseason play, per MLB stats.

1:05 p.m.

10Sports Anchor Grace Remington pointed out the pay discrepancy between the two teams before Astros pitcher Zack Greinke took the field.

1 p.m. (via Associated Press)

Charlie Morton helped Houston achieve the ultimate prize in 2017, winning Game 7 of the AL Championship Series with a sharp start against the Yankees and then winning Game 7 of the World Series in relief against the Dodgers. This time, he hopes to prevent the Astros from advancing. Signed by Tampa Bay last winter, Morton starts Game 3 this afternoon in the best-of-five AL Division Series at Tropicana Field with his team down 2-0 to the Astros. Morton beat Oakland in last week's AL wild-card matchup.

