ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Houston Astros Monday afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Leading two games to zero in the best-of-five American League Division Series after beating the Rays Saturday night in Houston, the Astros are now just one win away from reaching the American League Championship Series for the third straight year.

"We've got a lot more work to take care of," Astros star pitcher Gerrit Cole said. "There's a few months this winter that maybe we can sit back and have a drink about it. Right now, it's on to the next one."

Former Astro turned Ray Charlie Morton, who got the win in the Rays wild-card victory, will start Game 3 against Zack Greinke. Morton pitched for the Astros from 2017-18 and played a big role in their 2017 World Series title. He won Game 7 of AL Championship Series against the Yankees and Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium to give Houston its first championship.

Morton had a tough time in his last start against Houston when he gave up a season-high six runs in four innings, which tied his shortest start of season, in a 15-1 win by the Astros on Aug. 27. Greinke, acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts after the trade capped by a gem in his last start when he came two outs shy of his first no-hitter on Sept. 25 against Seattle.

As CBS Sports explained in an analysis this weekend, a majority of teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead went on to boast a three-game clean sweep. Statistically speaking, teams that enter the series down by two games have only a 10 percent chance of winning their next three games to take the series in five.

Yet, the Rays are hoping to do just that.

You can watch the Rays take on the Astros at 1:05 p.m. ET Monday on the MLB Network.

