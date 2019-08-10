ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are trying to even the American League Division Series in Game 4.

The Rays are hosting the Astros for the second straight day. They had a resounding victory Monday, beating Houston 10-3. But, the Astros still lead the best-of-five series two games to one.

Justin Verlander starts on three days of rest as the Astros try to put away the Rays Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay is using Diego Castillo as an opener, and manager Kevin Cash says he'll play matchups with his bullpen after that.

LIVE BLOG

2nd Inning

Diego Castillo gets out Carlos Correa before being relieved. The crowd cheers loudly as Castillo walks off the field. Ryan Yarbrough is entering the game for the Rays.

1st Inning

The first inning ends with the Rays up 3-0. Astros pitcher Justin Verlander threw 32 pitches to complete the inning. He allowed four hits from the Rays and struck out two batters.

7:40 p.m.

Joey Wendle ropes an RBI double, taking the Rays to 3-0.

7:37 p.m.

Travis d'Arnaud comes through with an RBI single. The Rays are now up 2-0 at Tropicana Field.

7:32 p.m.

Tommy Pham hits a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Rays up 1-0.

7:20 p.m.

It was a strong start from Rays pitcher Diego Castillo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

