HOUSTON — The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to defeat the Astros in the winner-take-all American League Division Series Game 5 in Houston.

The Rays and Astros are currently tied up 2-2 in the series.

4th Inning

It's still 4-1 Astros to end the inning.

3rd Inning

The Rays didn't do anything to tighten the score in the top of the third inning. And, Houston didn't earn any more runs in the bottom, either.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell has entered the game for Tampa Bay.

One noteworthy mention, though, was the impressive split by Rays first baseman Ji-man Choi in the bottom of the inning. You can watch it below.

2nd Inning

7:40 p.m.

Eric Sogard hasn't played for the Rays in nearly a month. But, he homers off the first pitch he sees. It's now 4-1 Astros.

1st Inning

7:30 p.m.

An RBI base hit from Yuli Gurriel sends Alex Bregman home. The Astros are 4-0. For context, Houston has had five hits in just six at-bats.

7:26 p.m.

Alex Bregman hits a double for the Astros, sending two runners home. Houston is up 3-0.

The Astros are not having any trouble hitting off Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Blake Snell is in the bullpen.

7:23 p.m.

Astros second baseman José Altuve hits an RBI single. And, the Astros are up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Pre-Game Coverage

7 p.m. -- Associated Press Update

(AP) Eric Sogard was in Tampa Bay's lineup for the decisive Game 5 in the AL Division Series at Houston, the second baseman's first start in nearly a month while dealing with lingering right foot discomfort.

Sogard was batting fifth on Thursday night against Astros starter Gerrit Cole, who struck out 15 over 7 2-3 scoreless innings when the Astros won Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead before the Rays won twice at home.

"You've got Gerrit, who is probably the highest strikeout pitcher in baseball. We value Eric Sogard as a very high contact-oriented hitter," manager Kevin Cash said.

In his only appearance this postseason before the ALDS finale, Sogard had a RBI single as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 on Friday.

Brandon Lowe started the first four ALDS games for the Rays at second base and was 4 for 16 with eight strikeouts. The rookie had the only hit off Justin Verlander in the series opener, but also had an error that game that led to two unearned runs.

The Rays acquired Sogard, who went to the playoffs with Oakland in 2013 and 2014, in a trade from Toronto on July 28. He hit .266 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 37 games for Toronto during the regular season after hitting .300 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games for the Blue Jays.

Sogard's last start and last game at second base was Sept. 14, the day before he was a pinch-hitter in his final appearance of the regular season.

Cash said the only concern about Sogard would be how he responded to being on his feet throughout the game. But the manager described Sogard as confident and really excited to be back in the lineup.

"I feel good. Obviously the extra rest time has helped me a lot," Sogard said. "I'm confident out there I'll be able to do as much as I normally do."

6:15 p.m.

10Sports anchor Justin Granit confirms Rays owner Stu Sternberg has arrived for Game 5.

5:15 p.m.

10Sports anchor Justin Granit joins Houston sports anchor Jason Bristol for a preview of Game 5.

