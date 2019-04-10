HOUSTON — On the heels of their victory over the Oakland A's, the Tampa Bay Rays are in Texas for the best-of-five American League Division Series.

The Houston Astros will host the Rays at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

The SportsLine projection model has the Astros as the favorite team, and CBS Sports doesn't disagree. The Astros have won more games than any MLB team this season.

Baseball writer Anthony Fenech, however, thinks the Rays could pull off an upset -- citing two of Tampa Bay's top pitchers: defending AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

As CBS Sports reports, the Astros outscored the Rays 40-27 in regular-season games, but the Rays won four of the seven meet-ups this year.

Meetings between the teams are a case study in baseball salaries. The Astros began their season with a $165 million payroll -- as the Rays sat dead last on the payroll list with $53.5 million in salaries. It makes the Rays' accomplishments all that more impressive.

Dubbed the "Juice Box Series" by some, the series will begin by featuring Tropicana Field's team playing at Minute Maid Park. Both teams will be at The Trop for Game 3 on Monday in St. Petersburg.

