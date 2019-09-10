ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have punched their tickets to Houston.

The Rays defeated the Astros in Game 4 Tuesday night in the best-of-five American League Division Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Final Score: Astros 1, Rays 4.

The Rays had already scored their four runs before Astros ace Justin Verlander was taken out in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay held onto the lead throughout the remaining innings, forcing a Game 5. The winner-take-all match-up will be played Thursday at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

The Rays entered Tuesday night down a game. The Astros had been leading the series, but the Rays were dominant on Tuesday, tying up the ALDS at two games apiece.

Solo home runs from Tommy Pham and Willy Adames were reinforced by an RBI single from Travis d'Arnaud and an RBI double from Joey Wendle.

The Rays were strong, defensively, too.

Pitcher Diego Castillo opened strong, earning loud cheers as he departed the game in the second inning and the Rays proceeded to rotate through their bullpen, keeping the Astros on their feet.

When Astros first baseman Yordan Álvarez drove a ball to center field, the Rays responded brilliantly. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier fielded it, threw a bullet to Willy Adames who relayed the ball to Travis d'Arnaud to tag José Altuve out at the plate.

The Rays brought in reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell as their closer.

Attendance at Tropicana Field was strong for Game 4. According to 10News Anchor Ryan Bass, 32,178 people showed up.

Click here to read our complete coverage of Game 4.

10News will have complete coverage of Game 5 from Houston on TV and online. Download our app now for instant updates on the Rays.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Tampa Bay Rays host Houston Astros in ALDS Game 4

RELATED: Rays superfan is ready for Game 4

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter