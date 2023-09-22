Tampa Bay Rays call up top prospect Junior Caminero

He's expected to join the team Friday night at Tropicana Field for the final home stand of the regular season.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the Tampa Bay Rays just 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East title, the team is making a bold move calling up its best prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report this news.

The 20-year-old has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in baseball this year. He started the season in High-A ball with Bowling Green, quickly advancing to Montgomery. When you combine the two stints, he's hitting .324 with 31 home runs.

This is an important addition considering Luke Raley and Brandon Lowe are banged up right now, on top of Jose Siri who is currently on the injured list.

A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the moment the 20-year-old was given the news of him moving up to the big leagues.

Junior Caminero finding out he’s going to the big leagues is awesome 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wgiQegJ44M — Milb Central (@milb_central) September 22, 2023

Caminero is expected to be in the dugout Friday night at Tropicana Field for the final home stand of the regular season facing Toronto at 6:40 p.m.

The Rays can clinch home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series with one more win.

Caminero was No. 5 on the most recent Baseball America ranking and No. 6, according to mlbpipeline.com. The 20-year-old was acquired in a November 2021 trade with Cleveland for pitcher Tobias Myers.