Kevin Kiermaier lands on Rays' injured list

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has landed on the team's 10-day injured list over an issue with his left quad.
The 30-year-old was dealing with a muscle strain after Monday's 11-2 loss to the Red Sox after previously experiencing muscle tightness during spring training, writes Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
CBS Sports reports Manuel Margot "would likely have a clear path" to playing in the outfield regularly with Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena while Kiermaier is recovering.
The Red Sox square off against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
