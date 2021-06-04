Kevin Kiermaier lands on Rays' injured list

He has a strained quad.

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has landed on the team's 10-day injured list over an issue with his left quad.

The 30-year-old was dealing with a muscle strain after Monday's 11-2 loss to the Red Sox after previously experiencing muscle tightness during spring training, writes Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

CBS Sports reports Manuel Margot "would likely have a clear path" to playing in the outfield regularly with Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena while Kiermaier is recovering.

The Red Sox square off against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.