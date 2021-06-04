x
Kevin Kiermaier lands on Rays' injured list

He has a strained quad.
Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) shown before spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Friday, March 19, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla..

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has landed on the team's 10-day injured list over an issue with his left quad.

The 30-year-old was dealing with a muscle strain after Monday's 11-2 loss to the Red Sox after previously experiencing muscle tightness during spring training, writes Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times

CBS Sports reports Manuel Margot "would likely have a clear path" to playing in the outfield regularly with Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena while Kiermaier is recovering.

The Red Sox square off against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

