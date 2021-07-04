x
Rays

Mike Zunino makes his first All-Star Team

The Rays catcher is the only member of the Rays to make this year's team.
Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle (18) congratulates Mike Zunino, right, after he scored on Zunino's two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TAMPA, Fla — Mike Zunino will be the lone representative for the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2021 MLB All-Star game. 

Zunino's first All-Star appearance will take place from July 9 to 13 in Denver.

Zunino has 18 home runs this season which is the club record for catchers. 

He will be the only Rays player represented in the Midsummer Classic while American League East opponent Boston will have an MLB high five players represented. 

You can find the full All-Star team starting lineup here.

