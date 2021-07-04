Mike Zunino makes his first All-Star Team

TAMPA, Fla — Mike Zunino will be the lone representative for the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2021 MLB All-Star game.
Zunino's first All-Star appearance will take place from July 9 to 13 in Denver.
Zunino has 18 home runs this season which is the club record for catchers.
He will be the only Rays player represented in the Midsummer Classic while American League East opponent Boston will have an MLB high five players represented.
You can find the full All-Star team starting lineup here.
