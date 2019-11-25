ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Catcher Mike Zunino has inked a $4.5 million contract to stay with the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 season -- avoiding arbitration.
Zunino also agreed to a 2021 club option that's worth another $4.5 million with the potential to grow to $5.25 million when incentives are factored in.
The 28-year-old appeared in 90 games for the Rays last season, batting .165/.232/.312, with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 32 RBI.
He threw out 34.1 percent of attempted base stealers, boasting the third-best eraser rate in the major league. He was on the postseason roster in 2019 but didn't appear in a game.
Zunino was acquired from the Seattle Mariners during a five-player trade in 2018. In his seven seasons in the majors, he has 104 home runs and 273 RBI. He was named the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year after the 2018 season.
Zunino became a father in April. He was born in Cape Coral and graduated from Mariner High School in 2009. He was selected by the Mariners in the first round of the 2012 June Draft out of the University of Florida. He's the highest-drafted player in school history.
RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays remove Matt Duffy from roster
RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays General Manager named MLB's Executive of the Year
What other people are reading right now:
- She was found stabbed in his trunk, police say. He was just arrested
- 6-year-old with terminal disorder asks for cards from around the world for Christmas
- Woman believes she can see late father in ultrasound of her unborn daughter
- She got a place off-campus. USF charged her $3,750 for a dorm she never had. So, she turned to 10.
- 82-year-old woman bodybuilder fights off home intruder
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter