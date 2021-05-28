Locked On Rays: May the month be with you

TAMPA, Fla. — Beaches and winning -- that's what Tampa Bay does!
The Rays are a remarkable baseball team to watch right now.
Even though the squad fell one game short of tying a franchise record with 12 straight wins, it is hard to sulk when Kevin Cash's group is a cool 19-6 since May 2.
If we shorten the time to May 14, the Rays are 13-1. During that stretch, Tampa Bay is outscoring opponents 105-48 for a +57 run-differential. The pitching has been phenomenal as well with a 2.86 ERA.
The Rays are 32-20 and have held opponents to three runs or less 30 times.
Whoa.
The crazy thing is the team traded Willy Adames to the Brewers and kept on chugging. Personally, that's a big surprise given how much his teammates loved him. He was the heart and soul of that group, but Taylor Walls got the call-up and is trying to prove he can stick with Wander Franco looming, we think, in a couple of months.
The Rays have a rare Friday off in preparation for the two-game set against the Phillies. Even though the Rays are 12 games over .500, the team is 13-13 at Tropicana Field.
Speaking of the Trop, that leads us to this week's Locked On Rays Podcast episode with 10 Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky. The trio talk about the Sternberg lawsuit, ideal MLB playoff formats and, of course, the hot streak.
