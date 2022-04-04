Tampa Bay Rays start 2022 season Friday at Tropicana Field

The defending AL East Champions look are looking for the team's first World Series title in franchise history.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will be back in action this Friday at Tropicana Field, and there's only one thing on every fans' mind — World Series or bust.

It's a whole new ball game for the defending AL East Champions, with division rival teams bolstering up their lineups during the offseason. That's not to say that Tampa Bay didn't make any moves, but the moves didn't bring in the same All-Star caliber talents as teams like Boston and Toronto.

Still, the Rays work in mysterious ways. You can never count this team out.

Some familiar faces will be taking the field on Friday, like catcher Mike Zunino, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, second baseman Brandon Lowe and Rookie of the Year winner Randy Arozarena. There will also be the return of young phenom Wander Franco — one of the runner-ups to Arozarena's award.

The Rays rotation may be the part of the team most unfamiliar to fans. Young pitchers Shane Baz and Shane McClanahan will be looking to solidify their spots as everyday starters. And, former CY-Young winner Corey Kluber will be filling the role of a savvy old veteran. However, there will be no Tyler Glasnow who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay will take on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at Tropicana Field.