Rays beat Phillies 6-2 for 15th win in last 16 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won for the 15th time in 16 games, 6-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday.
Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got a run-scoring double from Brad Miller.
Zunino hit his 12th homer in the second, and Phillips added a solo shot during Tampa Bay's two-run fifth.
The Rays are tied for the best record in the MLB.
