Tampa Bay Rays announce postseason events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are finishing up one of the best seasons in franchise history, and the team wants to make sure everyone is as excited as they are for their upcoming postseason run.

The Rays have announced a series of events that will take place all across the Tampa Bay area in anticipation of the American League Division Series.

It all starts this Saturday, Oct. 2 with a "Rays UP" drive-thru event at the Florida Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A similar drive-thru event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Tropicana Field. Fans will be able to receive yard signs and a swag bag at either event.

The full schedule of events include: