Tampa Bay Rays announce postseason events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are finishing up one of the best seasons in franchise history, and the team wants to make sure everyone is as excited as they are for their upcoming postseason run.
The Rays have announced a series of events that will take place all across the Tampa Bay area in anticipation of the American League Division Series.
It all starts this Saturday, Oct. 2 with a "Rays UP" drive-thru event at the Florida Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A similar drive-thru event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Tropicana Field. Fans will be able to receive yard signs and a swag bag at either event.
The full schedule of events include:
- Rays Republic Team Store promotion - From Oct. 1-14, the Rays team store at Tropicana Field will provide a replica of the 2020 American League Championship trophy for any order of $150 or more.
- ALDS Games 3 & 4 watch parties - On Sunday, Oct. 10, and Monday, Oct. 11 fans will be able to cheer on the Rays at the Tampa Theatre (711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602). The same event will be held across the bay at the St. Petersburg Pier (800 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701).