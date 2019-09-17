ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tickets soon will be available for potential postseason games played at Tropicana Field.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced people can visit RaysBaseball.com/postseason to register for the Postseason Ticket Opportunity, according to a news release. This allows people a chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

After registration, customers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to buy tickets for potential games to be played in St. Petersburg, including the American League Wild Card Game, Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series.

The deadline to register for the American League Wild Card Game drawing is noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, the news release states.

Season ticket holders will get special information about buying these tickets, as well.

