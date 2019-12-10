ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A prospective Tampa Bay Rays pitcher’s wife would have turned 25 this week.

Blake Bivens took to Instagram to wish his late wife Emily a happy birthday.

Emily, their 1-year-old son Cullen, and Emily’s mother were killed in August.

He said in the post that he thanks God every day for the time he got to have her in his life and that he can’t wait to see her and their son again.

Her 18-year-old brother was arrested for their murders, according to deputies in Virginia.

Bivens has only posted a few times to Instagram since his family was killed.

