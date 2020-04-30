ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — America’s pastime is focusing on the future. The Tampa Bay Rays are now giving account credits to compensate fans for tickets and parking passes purchased for games in March, April and May.

The team wants fans to use the credits to attend home games later this season – whenever that may be – or next year.

But fans with tickets to canceled games can opt to get a refund instead.

USA Today reports Major League Baseball decided to give its 30 franchises the power to decide how to handle the frustrating situation. Normally, refunds are not allowed, but just about everyone seems to agree we’re living in unprecedented times.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told team managers and coaches he’s optimistic they won’t have to strike out the entire season.

“While I fully anticipate that baseball will resume this season, it is very difficult to predict with any accuracy the timeline for the resumption of our season,” Manfred wrote in a letter, according to the Denver Post.

You can read more about the Rays’ new ticketing policy here.

