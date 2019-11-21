TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays designated one of its infielders for assignment.

The Rays removed Matt Duffy, 28, from their 40-man roster.

Duffy only played 46 games this season after he started the year on the team’s Injured List. It was the fourth season in a row he spent time on the IL and third time in the last four seasons he missed significant time.

He was acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the 2016 trade deadline.

The move came as the Rays shuffled their 40-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s reserve list deadline.

