Rays up: 2022 regular-season schedule released

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will start their season with a six-game road trip against the Boston Red Sox on March 31 through April 3.

Major league clubs revealed their 2022 season schedules on Wednesday.

According to a Rays' press release, the upcoming season will mark the second year that the Tampa team will start on the road.

For the first home game, they will take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 8. This will mark the sixth time the Rays will host the team and will hopefully secure a win from previous times only beating them once in April 2010.

Make sure to mark your calendars pic.twitter.com/0KK2jHSBry — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2021

It is anticipated that all 30 major league clubs will open their season on the same day in 2022. If everything goes as planned, it will be the first time that it's happened since 1968.

The Rays will play all five teams from the National League Central along with the annual home-and-home series with the Miami Marlins, according to the team's release.

Who will the Rays be hosting during the 2022 season?

Miami Marlins - May 24-25

St. Louis Cardinals - June 7-9

Pittsburgh Pirates - June 24-26

Milwaukee Brewers - June 28-29

Who will the Rays play in the interleague road series?

Chicago Cubs - April 18-20

Cincinnati Reds - July 8-10

Brewers - August 9-10

Marlins - August 30-31

Who will the Rays will play against each of their division rivals?

Blue Jays - 9 home, 10 away

Orioles - 9 home, 10 away

Red Sox - 10 home, 9 away

New York Yankees - 10 home, 9 away