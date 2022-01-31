Tampa Bay Rays announce single-game ticket information for 2022 season

On top of the ticket news, the Rays announced this year's promotional schedule.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may be premature to talk about a 2022 baseball season with the MLB lockout still in place. But, there's no doubt baseball fans are desperate for any news.

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced information on single-game tickets for the upcoming season.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, the team says tickets will go on sale to the general public at RaysBaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app. Season ticket members will receive information on any presale opportunities.

On top of the ticket news, the Rays announced this year's promotional schedule. The season will feature 16 unique items. And, yes, one of those items is a bobblehead.

Fans can expect to pick up items on the following dates:

Saturday, April 23 vs. Red Sox­­—Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging

Friday, May 27 vs. Yankees—Chain Necklace presented by DEX Imaging

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Yankees—Bobblehead presented by Bally Sports Sun

Saturday, July 16 vs. Orioles—Bobblehead presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Saturday, July 30 vs. Guardians—Devil Rays Basketball Jersey

Saturday, August 20 vs. Royals—Cooler

Saturday, September 24 vs. Blue Jays—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network

Fans under the age of 14 can pick up items on the following dates:

Sunday, April 10 vs. Orioles—Pop It presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Sunday, April 24 vs. Red Sox—Jersey Socks presented by Bally Sports Sun

Sunday, May 1 vs. Twins—Sunglasses presented by Bally Sports Sun

Sunday, May 15 vs. Blue Jays—Snap Bracelet presented by Spectrum

Sunday, May 29 vs. Yankees—Sweatshirt Drawstring Bag presented by Morgan Automotive Group

Sunday, June 5 vs. White Sox—Stovepipe Hat

Sunday, June 26 vs. Pirates—Raymond Reversible Headband

Sunday, July 31 vs. Guardians—Cereal Bowl & Cup Set presented by Tropicana