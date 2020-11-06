Tampa Bay Rays select right-handed pitcher Nick Bitsko as first-round MLB draft pick

TAMPA, Fla — Nick Bitsko, welcome to the Tampa Bay Rays!
The right-handed pitcher from Central Bucks East (Penn.) High School was selected as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Bitsko, 17, went a combined 4-2 with a 1.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts during his freshman and sophomore year seasons. This year he was Pennsylvania’s reigning Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year and a Perfect Game preseason All-American.
Ranked in the Top 20 overall players heading into this year's draft by multiple publications, Bitsko announced his early entry into this year's draft. His final high school season was also canceled by the coronavirus.
Bitsko is now the sixth high school pitcher selected by the Rays in the first round since 1997. Previous selections include Jason Standridge in 1997, Taylor Guerrieri and Blake Snell in 2011, Matthew Liberatore in 2018 and JJ Goss in 2019.
Bitsko is currently committed to play college baseball next season at the University of Virginia.
