Rays pitcher McClanahan lands on IL with shoulder impingement

Left-hander Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays placed starting pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement, the team announced on Wednesday.

The move come one day after the left-hander was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

“Going into the game, something just didn’t feel right,” McClanahan said after the game. “[I] just couldn’t get loose, can’t put a finger on it. [I] didn’t want to take the risk of jeopardizing the big picture for one or two starts.”

Tampa Bay will now be without its starter for the next couple of weeks. McClanahan will sit out during upcoming games against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays are currently on the hunt for a playoff spot in the 2022 MLB season as the team sits in second place in the AL East division with a 71-57 record.

The 25-year-old has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season. McClanahan (11-5) is second in the American League in wins and ERA at 2.20. He was also the starting pitcher in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The southpaw played collegiate baseball at the University of South Florida and is the first MLB All-Star in program history.

