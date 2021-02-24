Tampa Bay Rays spring training tickets go on Sale Friday morning

Changes this year include free parking at Charlotte Sports Park and electronic-only tickets.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays spring training tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

Fans will be able to buy them in the free MLB Ballpark app or through the Rays website by clicking here.

"Spring Training Season Ticket Holders have access, based upon their tenure as a Season Ticket Holder, to purchase tickets at a 10 percent discount off single-game pricing through an exclusive online presale," the MLB announced in a news release.

Season ticket holders should expect an email with more information.

Paper tickets won't be accepted for spring training. Instead, they'll be all electronic and must be shown in either the Ballpark app or on a mobile device. Click here to learn more about mobile ticketing.

Spring training attendees at Charlotte Sports Park can expect to be seated in socially-distant pods, and the number of tickets sold at the ballpark will be limited. Fans will be required to wear face masks except when eating or drinking in their seats.

One change drivers will notice is that parking will be free in the main lot at Charlotte Sports Park. That's part of an effort to cut down on person-to-person contact during the pandemic.

League-wide, the spring training games scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 13 will generally be seven innings. They can be shortened to five innings or lengthened to nine if managers on both teams agree. Then, the games from March 14-30 are planned for nine innings, but managers can make a deal to shorten them to seven.