Rays spring training tickets will go on sale Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are still a couple of months away from the start of the 2023 MLB Season, but that doesn't mean Rays fans have to wait a long time to see their team back out on the field again!

Tampa Bay announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for their home spring training games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Fans can get their tickets through the MLB Ballpark app and on the team's website.

Season members and spring training season ticket holders will have access to an exclusive presale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Rays said in a news release. Also, fans who sign up for the Rays Insider email newsletter can be part of another special presale at 2 p.m. on the same day as the other presale window. The deadline to register for the newsletter is at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Current subscribers do not have to reapply.

Tampa Bay's home spring games will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando and Tropicana Field.

While in Orlando, the Rays will undergo their spring workouts and play a Grapefruit League home game on Feb. 28 against the New York Yankees.

At the beginning of March, Tampa Bay will head back to St. Petersburg and play the rest of their spring home games at Tropicana Field.

Back in December, the Rays said they will be splitting their spring training between the two locations after their training facility in Port Charlotte sustained damage from Hurricane Ian. Repairs have since been underway, but they were not expected to be completed in time for spring training.