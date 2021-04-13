Glasnow fans 14, Adames homers as Rays blank Rangers 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and Willy Adames homered in the seventh to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sputtering Texas Rangers 1-0.

The Rangers were shut out for the third time in four games. Glasnow fanned a career-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings to finally get his first win of the season after pitching well but not being involved in the decision in two previous starts.