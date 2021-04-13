x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Rays

Glasnow fans 14, Adames homers as Rays blank Rangers 1-0

The Texas Rangers were shut out for the third time in four games.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Nesius
Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and Willy Adames homered in the seventh to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sputtering Texas Rangers 1-0. 

The Rangers were shut out for the third time in four games. Glasnow fanned a career-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings to finally get his first win of the season after pitching well but not being involved in the decision in two previous starts.

Adames homered off Taylor Hearn (0-1) with two outs, just the third hit yielded by Texas pitchers.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter