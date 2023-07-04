Undefeated Tampa Bay Rays selling thousands of additional $10 tickets

Fans are invited to purchase $10 tickets to celebrate the Rays as they take on the Oakland Athletics and the Boston Red Sox.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a six-game winning streak to start the season, the best start in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Rays announced thousands of additional $10 tickets will be available to their seven-game homestand.

Fans are invited to purchase $10 tickets to celebrate their historic winning streak as they take on the Oakland Athletics, April 7-9, and the Boston Red Sox, April 10-13.

The team says discounted Budweiser and Bud Light will be able for $6, too.

Ten-dollar tickets are available for every Rays regular season home game with seats located within the Rays Party Deck (sections 341-355) or select areas of the Lower Level (sections 127-132 starting with Row PP).

For the upcoming weekend series, thousands of additional Lower Level tickets have been made available. The team says the $10 tickets are non-transferable and barcodes will not be available until two hours prior to the first pitch with a maximum of six tickets per game, per household.

Friday, April 7 vs. Oakland Athletics

First Pitch : 6:40 p.m.

: 6:40 p.m. Gates Open: 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 vs. Oakland Athletics

First Pitch : 4:10 p.m.

: 4:10 p.m. Gates Open: 2:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 vs. Oakland Athletics

First Pitch : 1:10 p.m.

: 1:10 p.m. Gates Open: 11:10 a.m.

Monday, April 10 vs. Boston Red Sox

First Pitch : 6:40 p.m.

: 6:40 p.m. Gates Open: 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Boston Red Sox

First Pitch : 6:40 p.m.

: 6:40 p.m. Gates Open: 5:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 vs. Boston Red Sox

First Pitch : 6:40 p.m.

: 6:40 p.m. Gates Open: 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 vs. Boston Red Sox