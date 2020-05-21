Rays set to open Tropicana Field for voluntary workouts

Players have the choice to head to The Trop if they want to, the team said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In what could be a sign of getting baseball starting up once again, the Tampa Bay Rays are allowing its players access to Tropicana Field next week.

The team said it will open The Trop to players Monday, May 25, for individual workouts. It is not mandatory for them to show up, only voluntarily, the Rays added.

Baseball, much like the rest of the sporting world, came to a halt as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic gripped much of the nation. The MLB opted to cancel Spring Training games on March 12 and announced it would delay the 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks -- that has not yet happened.

The Rays could not detail who would attend Monday's workouts. Pitcher Blake Snell, who lives in the Seattle area, recently said he wouldn't get back into the game for less than his salary because there remains a risk of contracting COVID-19.

He made the comments after MLB owners proposed players would receive a percentage of their 2020 salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenues received during the regular-season and postseason.

