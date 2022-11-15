x
Rays

Rays trade INF-OF Mastrobuoni to Cubs for RHP Zárraga

Miles Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays' minor league system since 2016.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni warms up during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga on Tuesday.

Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays' minor league system since 2016, appearing in eight games with Tampa Bay, and going 3 for 16 (.188) with one run scored. The 27-year old hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBIs in 615 minor league games.

Zárraga, who turns 22 on Wednesday, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent from Venezuela in January 2021. He made his pro debut in 2022, going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 17 games between Class-A Myrtle Beach and Class-A South Bend. He was placed on the injured list Aug. 10 with a right hand fracture and missed the rest of the season.

Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day

