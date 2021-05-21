Rays trade shortstop Willy Adames, RHP Trevor Richards to Brewers

Tampa Bay is also trading pitcher Trevor Richards and will get a couple of right handed pitchers from the Brewers in return.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Willy Adames, starting shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced in a tweet on Friday.

Right-hander Trevor Richards is also included in the trade. In exchange, relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen will be joining Tampa Bay.

We've made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers pic.twitter.com/DEFsTjLxEM — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 21, 2021

In light of the trade, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Rays have multiple shortstop options down in the Triple-A, including Wander Franco, Taylor Walls or Vidal Brujan.

Shortstop Willy Adames has been traded from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee, source tells ESPN. Rays will be getting pitching back.



Door is open for Wander Franco. Or Taylor Walls. Or Vidal Brujan. Rays are loaded at shortstop at the Triple-A level. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 21, 2021

The Rays are expected to give official information on the trade as well as who will be called up to start in Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Adames broke into the big leagues in 2018 with the Rays, appearing in 85 games. His best season with Tampa Bay came the following year, when in 2019 he hit 20 homers. He also had a respectable pandemic-shortened season in 2020 and helped the Rays reach their second World Series in franchise history.

The Dominican Republic native struggled at the plate to begin the 2021 campaign, hitting .197 through his first 41 games with 51 strikeouts.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.