Rays to honor longtime announcer Dave Wills on April 22

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bays Rays will honor the late longtime radio announcer Dave Wills when the team plays against the Chicago White Sox on April 22.

Wills died on Sunday at the age of 58. The Rays described him as a beloved figure among fans and was also loved for his passion, enthusiasm and expertise.

During his 18 years with the team, Wills called some of the most memorials moments in Rays history, including the team’s run to the World Series in 2008 and 2020.

"His contributions to the Rays organization and the Tampa Bay community will never be forgotten," the team said in a statement.

He will be honored with a pregame tribute at Tropicana Field before the game against Chicago on Saturday, April 22.

Before he began working for the Rays, Wills was also a radio announcer for the White Sox for 11 years.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family.

"We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

When his death was announced, the Rays did not have a radio broadcast for their spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in honor of Wills.

For ticket information on the Rays' game against Chicago, click here.