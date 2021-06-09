Get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, get 2 free Rays tickets

Fans who get vaccinated at the event will get two free tickets to a future regular season at-home game.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays are offering two free tickets to unvaccinated fans who get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Tropicana Field.

The event, happening from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. June 15 - 17, is part of MLB's league-wide Vaccinate at the Plate. The Rays are partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Fans who participate in the event will get a voucher for two free tickets for a future at-home Rays game during the 2021 regular season.

Everyone ages 12 and up are eligible to participate and no appointments are necessary. The Rays say the event will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. Per the FDA, children under 18 must get the Pfizer vaccine, anyone older than 18 can get either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.

The free vaccines will be offered at Gate 1 at Tropicana Field. Fans can park for free in Lot 6 or 7 and go to the Gate 1 rotunda entrance. A map of the Trop is available here.

