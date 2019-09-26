ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are still holding on to the possibility they could host an American League Wild Card game on Oct. 2 at Tropicana Field.

The MLB team is currently in a three-way race for one of two American League Wild Card spots. As of Thursday afternoon, the Rays have a 1.5 game lead over the Cleveland Indians for the second spot.

While it's not yet clear if the Rays will secure one of the spots, the team has already released postseason ticket presale information.

Rays Insiders are getting a special chance to buy up to six tickets for the theoretical Oct. 2 game before tickets go on sale to the general public. Online ticket presale begins at noon and ends at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27. Insiders will be emailed unique offer codes Friday morning. Those will give them access to the presale.

The general public will then get the chance to buy tickets at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27, assuming tickets are still available.

You will have to buy the tickets through the official Rays website by clicking here. Postseason tickets are only available on mobile devices. Fans won't be able to bring paper tickets to the ballpark for the postseason.

Click here for more information.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter