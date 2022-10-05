Rays' Wild Card schedule: Where and when to watch

The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Wild Card Round, starting on Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays, in search of the franchise's first World Series title, are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced its broadcast schedule for the American League and National League Wild Card rounds.

The Rays will square off against the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-three series. Tampa Bay snuck into this year's postseason as the last Wild Card team, while the Guardians enter postseason play as AL Central Champions.

Games 1 and 2 of the AL Wild Card round are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, both at 12:07 p.m. ET. Game 1 will air on ESPN while Game 2 will air on ESPN2.

If the Rays can snag a win on the road in Cleveland, playoff baseball will return to Tropicana Field for Game 3. That game would be scheduled for Sunday at 4:07 p.m. and would air on ESPN.

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will play in the American League's other Wild Card series.

In the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies match up, as well as the San Diego Padres and New York Mets.

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers received a first-round bye and will face the winners of the Wild Card rounds in the Division Series.