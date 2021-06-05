Locked On Rays: Yarbrough snaps streak, McClanahan's rough night in the Bronx and fantasy baseball trades

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — After finishing the month of May 22-6, the Rays are now 1-3 in June after splitting the four-game set with New York and losing Friday night against the Rangers, 5-4.
Texas entered the game with a nine-game losing streak and a 22-36 record, however, they know how to beat the Rays winning four straight against Tampa Bay. It is crazy considering 17 percent of Texas' wins are against one of the best teams in baseball.
Rays lefty starter Josh Fleming also had his four-game winning streak snapped.
The Locked On Rays podcast welcomes WTSP sports director Evan Closky for his weekly Friday appearance.
The trio discusses:
- Kevin's nefarious fantasy baseball trades
- Ryan Yarbrough's complete game against the Yankees. The Rays went 731 games without a complete game. Yarbrough also gets to finish what he started after getting pulled in 2019 against the Mariners going 8 2/3 innings. Ulises thinks this is a turning point for Yarbs.
- Shane McClanahan's blowup in the dugout. Did he cross a line?
- Brandon Lowe's tough season. Lowe hit his 10th home run against the Rangers, but he also struck out on three pitches to end the game with the tying run on third. The guy is striking out 30 percent of the time at the plate.
- Trivia!
Episode is right here:
