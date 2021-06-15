Tropicana Field returning to 'full capacity' for Rays games beginning July 5

The 300 section will be closed, like in 2019.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropicana Field is returning to "full capacity" on July 5.

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced single-game ticket information for their home games between July and September.

"With vaccination rates increasing across Florida and continued health and safety protocols in place at Tropicana Field, capacity at the ballpark will increase to approximately 25,000 fans, matching the capacity from the conclusion of the 2019 regular season. Socially distant seating pods will no longer be available," the MLB team wrote in a statement.

Those upcoming single-game tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on June 25. Season members will have opportunities to buy tickets early and will be sent information by email. The team said fans who buy or renew season memberships by June 18 will also get access to the exclusive presale.

Tickets for games between now and June 27 are already on sale through the MLB Ballpark app and RaysBaseball.com.

Just like in 2019, the Rays are going to keep the 300 level closed.

Masks remain optional for fully-vaccinated guests.

"Fans two years and older who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear a face mask at all times while at the ballpark," the Rays said.