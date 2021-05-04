Rays sell out home opener as they welcome back fans

The 2020 home opener was played without fans due to the pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays have sold out their home opener – which has limited seating due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tampa Bay will take on the New York Yankees Friday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

"This marks the 15th consecutive season the Rays have sold out their home opener, excluding the 2020 season which was played without fans," the MLB franchise wrote in a news release.

Fans can watch the game locally on Bally Sports Sun or listen on WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM. The team says more than 150 games this season will also be broadcast in Spanish on Genesis 680 AM/92.9 FM and Caliente 96.1 FM/101.5 FM/1470 AM.

Even though the Rays home opener is sold out, tickets can still be purchased for the remaining two games versus the Yankees and for the upcoming four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Fans will be seated in socially distanced pods.

Single-game tickets for all Tampa Bay home games through May 2 are on sale now, as are Rays Season Memberships. Click here for more information.