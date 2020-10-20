Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wishes Rays good luck in the World Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He may have been on the other side of the state, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made sure to give Tampa Bay a shout-out while speaking Tuesday in Jacksonville.
DeSantis wished the Tampa Bay Rays "the best of luck" ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. It's the team's first trip to the World Series since 2008. The Rays are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in unprecedented fashion in north Texas amid coronavirus protocols intended to keep players and staff safe during the ongoing pandemic.
Although life might be challenging at the moment, the Tampa Bay area has a lot to celebrate in the sports world.
As the Rays play in the world series, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are heading to the Eastern Conference Final, the Buccaneers are first place in the NFC South and the Tampa Bay Lightning are sitting home with the Stanley Cup.
If the Bucs do well under quarterback Tom Brady, the NFL franchise stands a chance at making the Super Bowl at home this February at Raymond James Stadium. No team has ever played a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
"You got to bet on Tom Brady making it to the Super Bowl," DeSantis said. "I would never bet against Brady."
DeSantis said Tampa Bay could become Titletown, USA.
