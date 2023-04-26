Tampa Bay Rays to open thousands of seats at Tropicana Field for series against New York Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays will open the upper deck to Tropicana Fields for thousands of fans to purchase tickets for the three-game series against the New York Yankees, according to a news release.
Newly available tickets in the 300 Level will start at $39. The series is scheduled to begin on May 5.
“It’s been a thrilling and historic start to our 25th anniversary season, and fan interest and excitement continues to grow throughout the Tampa Bay region,” Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh said in a statement.
“There’s especially high interest in this home series versus the Yankees, and we’re looking forward to Rays fans packing Tropicana Field all weekend long.”
Fans who wish to purchase tickets should visit RaysBaseball.com or the MLB Ballpark app. The news release says paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted.