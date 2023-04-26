Tampa Bay Rays to open thousands of seats at Tropicana Field for series against New York Yankees

Newly available tickets in the 300 Level start at $39.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays will open the upper deck to Tropicana Fields for thousands of fans to purchase tickets for the three-game series against the New York Yankees, according to a news release.

Newly available tickets in the 300 Level will start at $39. The series is scheduled to begin on May 5.

“It’s been a thrilling and historic start to our 25th anniversary season, and fan interest and excitement continues to grow throughout the Tampa Bay region,” Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh said in a statement.

“There’s especially high interest in this home series versus the Yankees, and we’re looking forward to Rays fans packing Tropicana Field all weekend long.”