Here are the new food and drink options you get can at your next Rays game

From Nathan's hot dogs to alcohol-infused ice cream, there's something for everyone at the Trop.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans all over the Tampa Bay area are ready to get back to Tropicana Field. And now the American League champions are giving us one more thing to look forward to-- new food.

The Rays announced a whole new food and drink selection, including classic favorites and some unique local treats.

Here's what new items fans can expect:

Known for superior taste and quality, Nathan's Famous is now the official hot dog of the Tampa Bay Rays.

is now the official hot dog of the Tampa Bay Rays. Local St. Pete dessert lounge, Beans & Barlour, will offer boozy desserts and milkshakes. This means' alcohol-infused ice cream in flavors like cotton candy, caramel, and peanut butter.

and milkshakes. This means' alcohol-infused ice cream in flavors like cotton candy, caramel, and peanut butter. Rays hospitality partner Levy is bringing in two new restaurant concepts: Modern Bird and Pig & Potato, offering creative takes on chicken wings and a hearty pork and beer cheese sandwich.

Don't worry, you can still chow down on some returning favorites like Pacific Counter's signature rice bowls and sushi, Beachside Hospitality Group's menu items from Crabby's, and St. Pete Hospitality Group's Beach Drive concept.

Coppertail Brewing Company and Kahwa Coffee will also be returning with craft beers and coffees along with pre-packaged food items.

The Rays are rolling out this new menu along with enhanced health and safety measures for concessions and a focused approach on technology to enhance the fan experience. This includes daily health screenings for workers ad enhanced sanitation measures like plexiglass barriers, masks, and face shields.

Tropicana Field continues to be cash-free this season and the team is encouraging fans to use contactless payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Rays Pay, which is available through the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can also use mobile ordering ahead of time to skip lines at concessions.

Friday's home opener against the Yankees is sold out, but you can still get tickets for upcoming games through the MLB Ballpark app or online at RaysBaseball.com.