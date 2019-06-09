ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all know Kevin James Kiermaier as the Tampa Bay Rays' professional baseball center fielder.

But, one lucky baby knows him as dad.

Kiermaier's wife, Marisa, proudly held their son at Tropicana Field ahead of the Rays series game against the Blue Jays Thursday.

You know him as the center fielder for the Rays and two-time Gold Glove winner.

The center fielder wasn't the only one attracting attention, however.

Baby Kiermaier turned a lot of heads and created a lot of smiles as he made his way across the turf.

The MLB team is also hosting a donation drive at Tropicana Field, where fans can donate items to those affected by the tragic storm in the Bahamas after it wreaked havoc on the islands.

Donations will be accepted on the following dates:

Sept. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 8: 9 a.m. to noon

Below are the items needed most, as indicated by the Bahamian government:

Tents (4–6 person)

AA, AAA and D Batteries

Tarps

Work Gloves

Trash Bags (Heavy Duty)

Sunscreen and Bug Spray

Flashlights and Headlamps

Solar Phone Chargers and Phone Battery Packs

Small Battery Operated Fans

The Rays are asking you to only donate items found on the list above.

RELATED: Meet the Kiermaiers: Newlywed Rays star enjoying married life

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays are taking donations for Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

RELATED: Here's where to donate your hurricane supplies

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter