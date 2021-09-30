Wander Franco falls short of MLB on-base streak record

During Thursday's game against the Houston Astros, Franco did get on base on two separate occasions but one was via a fielder's choice, the other was on an error.

HOUSTON — Wander Franco fell short in his pursuit of the longest on-base streak for a player 20 years or younger.

During Thursday's game against the Houston Astros, Franco did get on base on two separate occasions but one was via a fielder's choice, the other was on an error - neither of which count as reaching base safely.

The Rays' rookie ended his historic run at 43 games, tied with Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.

Franco's historic run began on July 25 against the Cleveland Indians. En route to tying the record, Franco passed Hall of Famers like Ken Griffey Jr., Al Kaline and Mick Mantle.