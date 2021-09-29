Wander Franco ties MLB record on-base streak

Franco is now tied with hall of fame Baltimore Orioles legend Frank Robinson.

HOUSTON — It's been a Wan-derful season for the Rays' rookie prospect. Wander Franco has tied Frank Robinson for the longest on-base streak for a player 20 years or younger.

In the very first inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Franco doubled to make history. It was the 43rd game in a row that Franco reached base safely. He now is tied with hall of fame Baltimore Orioles legend Frank Robinson.

Robinson was also 20-years-old when he set the record. He would go on to slash .290/.379/.558 en route to the Rookie of the Year award.

Franco's historic run began on July 25 against the Cleveland Indians. He'd hit a double in the 3-2 loss, but what no one suspected at that time was that Franco would never be off the bases again.

Not every game was a lights-out offensive performance - some days Franco would go hitless but stayed patient enough to at least draw out a walk.

He's played in less than half of the games Robinson did during his rookie campaign, but the Dominican-born player is having just as much of an impact on his team by getting on base.

The Rays recently clinched the American League East division for the second year in a row and are on the verge of claiming the best record in the entire league.