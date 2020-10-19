Watch parties: How to celebrate the Rays across Tampa Bay

It's Rays vs. Dodgers in the first to four wins in the World Series.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays are ready to continue their fight Tuesday for the Commissioner's Trophy as they face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

The first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series, where the Rays will look make the most of the franchise's second appearance in history, is at 8:09 p.m. Only four wins are needed to clinch the title of World Series Champions.

While we know not everyone can be there to cheer on the Rays in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic, socially-distant watch parties are popping up in the Tampa Bay area.

Here's what you need to know:

Tampa Bay Rays watch party at the St. Pete Pier

A party is slated to take over Spa Beach Park in St. Petersburg each game night starting Tuesday. The city says people can watch the games live on a giant screen under the stars.

"Attendees will be given exclusive access to their own individual pod which will seat up to six guests in total. Each pod is 8x8, wheelchair accessible and does provide space for attendees to bring their own seating," according to the city.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and pods are available on a first-come, first-seating basis. Parking will be available at the Pier and Sundial Garage in addition to nearby street parking.

Just pay attention to the posted signage for any parking fees.

Rays officially announced Glasnow as game 1 starter, Snell gets game 2 #RaysUp — Justin Granit WTSP (@JustinWTSP) October 19, 2020