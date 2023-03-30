Where to watch the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day

The game is set to begin at 3:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The wait is officially over! It's Major League Baseball's Opening Day and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to open the 2023 MLB season against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Game info

The game will start at 3:10 p.m. and it can be watched live on MLB.TV. It will also air on TV/radio: Bally Sports Sun; WDAE 95.3-FM, 620-AM, 680-AM (Spanish) and the Rays Radio Network.

Fans have many options to watch the game across the Tampa Bay area.

Starting pitcher

As he did so often last season, pitcher Shane McClanahan will look to be the star of the show come Thursday.

The 25-year-old is most likely to start the game out on the pitching mound against Detroit and will look to set the tone of the game for the rest of his team.

More things to know

With a more balanced schedule this year, AL East teams will face each other 13 times apiece instead of 19.

New signings: Eflin, Pitcher Trevor Kelley.

Key departures: Kevin Kiermaier, Brooks Raley, Ji-man Choi, Mike Zunino, Brett Phillips, Corey Kluber and Ryan Yarbrough.

To view the Rays' full schedule this season, click here.