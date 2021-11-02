Grilled like a burger: How Wendy's roasted the Rays on Twitter

To be fair, the Rays asked for it.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite what you may think of its food, there is one undeniable fact about Wendy’s: The fast-food restaurant chain can be absolutely savage on Twitter.

And on Thursday, Wendy’s treated the Tampa Bay Rays like one of its burgers, grilling the baseball team on what the restaurant called “everybody’s favorite made up social media holiday,” #NationalRoastDay.

“Go ahead, Wendy. Absolutely roast us. Keep it spicy like your nuggs,” the Rays tweeted.

Ask and you shall receive.

In what appears to be a reference to Rays’ manager Kevin Cash’s controversial decision to pull Blake Snell from Game 6 of the World Series, Wendy’s said the following:

“We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in the middle of writing that great tweet.”

Yikes.

The “great tweet” seems to be a comparison to Snell’s great performance he had going before he was taken out of the game that the Rays would eventually lose, handing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former Cy Young Award winner was cruising through the game, just barely over 70 pitches with nine strikeouts to his credit, while only giving up a pair of hits. With the Rays facing elimination, Snell couldn’t have put on a better pitching display than he did that night.

But Cash removed Snell in the 6th inning with the Rays holding on to an ever-so-slight 1-0 lead.

Then, things unraveled.

Relief pitcher Nick Anderson came in with a runner on and the Dodgers’ offense woke up. Mookie Betts doubled, followed by a wild pitch and fielder’s choice, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished.

The Dodgers eventually won 3-1, clinching the World Series and leaving the Rays perhaps one pitching decision away from winning their first championship in franchise history. Of course, we will never know how things would have finished if Snell would have remained in the game, but the reaction to the move was swift on social media with many fans chastising the decision.

And that brings us back to the Wendy’s tweet.

With the Lightning and Buccaneers each winning their league’s respective championship, one can presume the Rays wish they had a boat parade along the Riverwalk as well.

But, unfortunately, with the wound still fresh, all they got was roasted instead.

Too soon, Wendy’s. Too soon.

Fortunately, the Rays have another shot at World Series glory in 2021 and the schedule for the season just got released. You can check that out by clicking here.

